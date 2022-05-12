Dutch singer's rendition of Pakistani song Pasoori leaves netizens impressed | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/EMMA HEESTERS Dutch singer Emma Heesters

Dutch singer Emma Heesters' rendition of Coke Studio season 14's popular song Pasoori has left the internet wanting for me. Ever since the song sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill was released, it garnered massive attention and became one of the most popular tracks on social media. Known for its soulful melody, the song surely melted many hearts but Emma's personal touch has added an element of sheer excellence to it. Well, not just us, the entire social media is claiming that.

"Pasoori, it was time for a new Reels! Sooo which song do you wanna hear next?" she captioned the post.

Check it out for yourself below:

Several users took to the comments section and showered their love for the singer. Some of them also requested her to sing a few Bollywood songs. One of the users wrote, "You should try singing Old hindi songs like "ek pyar ka nagma hai"... what say public ?" Another said, "You are superb and gorgeous." "This song wass next level, you nailed it," commented another user.

She also shared the complete version of the song on her Youtube channel. Her music video received a great response from the viewers even there as it enjoys more than 6 lakh views (at the time of writing this article).

Check it out:

For the unversed, Coke Studio features Pakistani musicians who combine folk sounds with popular music. It has become a hit in India as well.