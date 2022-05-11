Delhi man replaces stolen heart at Karol Bagh selfie point. Netizens say 'dilli dilwalo ki'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/HOUSEOFKHATRI A man replaces the stolen heart from Karol Bagh

'Dilli dilwalo ki', this is rightly said as the poeple of Delhi have proved it time and again with their actions. Netizens have been showering praisies and love on a man who replaced the stolen heart in Karol Bagh. His thoughtfulness won many hearts and the powerful lines he wrote on the heart grabbed many eyeballs. A few days ago, somebody stole the plastic heart at the selfie point in karol Bagh where it was written "I love (heart) Delhi'. After which many people came forward on the internet and requested the Delhi police to find out the culprit.

While Delhi police is in search of the culprit, a man named Karshin Khatri replaced the stolen plastic heart with a handmade paper heart. He also wrote, “Dil toh akhir dil hai, plastic ka ho ya kaagaz ka” ( A heart will remain heart, either made of plastic or paper)," People from all over Delhi and the other parts of the country are highly impressed by his good work.

Soon after, netizens flooded the internet with their lovely comments for Karshin. One user wrote, “Well done”. The other user commented, “You did it man. Heart full. Delhi dil walo ki”. “Delhi loves you right back” the other user wrote.

One user wrote a song from Kartik Aaryan’s film ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’. The other user-made fun of Delhiites and wrote, “Dilli dil-churane waalon ki! (sic)”

