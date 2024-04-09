Delhi YouTuber surprises parents with first flight trip, netizens react

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ GOOD NEWS MOVEMENT Internet users were left impressed with the emotional gesture of a daughter

The Internet is gushing over a heartfelt moment where a daughter gifts the biggest 'dream come true' surprise to her parents. In a now-viral video, a Delhi-based Youtuber left the internet impressed after she surprised her parents by fulfilling their long-held dream of travelling on a flight.

The video shows Delhi-based Youtuber Yoopa Rebe capturing priceless moments of her parents while they were getting ready to experience their long-held dream of travelling on a flight. Her parents, who had never been on an aeroplane before, were left delighted when they saw the plane for the first time and excitedly clicked pictures and videos before boarding for the special journey. In an emotional moment, Rebe's father was also seen praying in the video before the plane took off.

''For some, it's just a flight—for others, it's a dream come true,” @yooparebe wrote of her parents' first flight experience. Meanwhile, the Good News Movement also reshared the video with the caption, "I love how the daughter gets them ready for the special day."

Internet users impressed

Ever since the video went viral, Internet users have been showering Rebe with heartfelt praise. Lauding her for the thoughtful gift, one user wrote, ''I'm sure your father is thanking God for blessing him with a child like you.''

The other wrote, ''Beautiful!! And the care you showed your parents, from doing your mom's hair to capturing the moments as your dad requested, says a lot about you on top of the fact that you gifted them the experience. You're a great daughter.''

A third said, ''So sweet; they are so humble. This is a typical Indian middle-class culture. God bless them.'' ''This just made me realise how many things we sometimes take for granted,' a fourth user added.

