'RBI is smart but Delhiites are smarter': Shop owner's hack to increase sales with Rs 2000 notes goes viral

Trending News: After the announcement of the withdrawal of Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation, social media platforms buzzed with reactions and memes. Amidst this, a shop owner in Delhi has found a clever way to boost sales using the soon-to-be-obsolete notes.

A tweet shared by Sumit Agarwal features a picture of a notice posted at the meat shop. The notice informs customers that they can purchase items worth Rs 2100 for a Rs 2000 note. The caption playfully suggests that while RBI may be smart, the people of Delhi are even smarter for coming up with such an innovative way to increase sales.

The tweet has garnered over 175k views, 1600 likes and received a flood of reactions. Netizens were impressed by the shop's hack and expressed their intention to visit. "Business sense is all about Grabbing the opportunity," a user commented. "Epic sales generation campaign," another user wrote.

The Reserve Bank of India has issued a circular stating that all Rs 2000 currency notes must be exchanged before September 30, 2023. The introduction of the Rs 2000 banknotes served its purpose once an adequate quantity of currency in other denominations became available. As a result, the printing of Rs 2000 banknotes ceased in 2018-19.

