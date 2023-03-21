Deepika Padukone's Oscar speech inspires DJ to make viral rap song, actress reacts

Follow us on Image Source : VIA INSTAGRAM Deepika Padukone's Oscar speech inspires viral rap song

Trending News: The 95th Academy Awards ceremony held a special place in the hearts of Indians as two significant achievements were made by Indians. The Oscar for best original song was awarded to RRR's Naatu Naatu, and The Elephant Whisperers produced by Guneet Monga won a coveted Oscar. The event became even more memorable due to the presence of Bollywood superstar, Deepika Padukone. She introduced Naatu Naatu to the audience before its live rendition on stage and described it as a "total banger" in her heartwarming speech, which won the hearts of many on the internet.

A Canadian DJ, known as Sickick, was inspired by her speech and created a rap song by using the words "total banger" and combining them with a catchy beat. Sickick's post of the rap song on Instagram has garnered over four million views and has received numerous positive comments.

The viral video of Sickick's rap song has impressed fans and even caught the attention of Deepika Padukone herself. She shared the clip on her Instagram story with a "total banger" sticker. Sickick's rap song has become so popular that fans are requesting a full version of it.

Watch how Deepika Padukone's Oscar speech was turned into a rap song here:

The video of Deepika Padukone's elegant appearance and graceful demeanour at the 2023 Oscars impressed her fans. She wore an off-the-shoulder black gown by the designer label, Louis Vuitton, which was accentuated by matching velvet gloves. The fashionista chose a lovely Cartier necklace featuring a pear-shaped yellow diamond for her jewellery

Read More Trending News