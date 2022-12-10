Cyclone Mandous: Scary videos of unrest sea, knee-high water on streets & falling trees go viral

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Cyclone Mandous: Scary videos of unrest sea go viral

A powerful cyclonic storm named Cyclone Mandous made landfall in Tamil Nadu late on Friday night with winds of 75 km/h. The major affected areas are Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh. Mandous triggered large waves in the sea, as well as the destruction of buildings and trees. The affected areas have received heavy showers. A number of flights were cancelled at Chennai International Airport due to the unfavourable weather caused by Cyclone Mandous. The Tamil Nadu Education Department proclaimed Saturday (December 10) a holiday for schools and institutions in Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Vellore, Villupuram, Kancheepuram, Cuddallore, and Ranipet districts. The cyclone has now weakened into a deep depression.

After the cyclone hit, a number of frightening videos from Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh surfaced. The videos depict massive destruction. People living in the affected areas have been sharing terrifying footage of the cyclone.

In view of cyclone Mandous maintaining its intensity of 'Severe Cyclonic Storm' till the early morning hours today, the National Disaster Response Force team were kept on standby in Chennai, informed officials on Friday. The officials added that the teams were ready with equipment so as to take note of any untoward incident.

"NDRF is ready to face the Mandous Cyclone situation in Chennai. The NDRF team in Chennai's Adayar Indra Nagar has been placed ready where they have packed rescue materials to move when a tough situation arises. Once the alert from state officials is communicated NDRF team will move immediately to the needed spot," said Sub-Inspector NDRF, Sandeep Kumar.

The NDRF officials also added that numerous pieces of equipment like boats, High voltage motors, Sucker machines, Cutter machines etc were kept ready for rescue operations.The preparations came in the wake of the Mandous Cyclone's likeliness to become severe and gather more intensity.Earlier three districts of Tamil Nadu were given a red alert, informed officials. The districts that are on alert include Chengalpattu, Villupuram and Kancheepuram.

