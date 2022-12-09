Who is Vanshika? India listens to honest breakup story, netizens spark memefest

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SHIVALIKA Who is Vanshika? India listens to honest breakup story

Breakups are one of the times when we want to be heard, regardless of how bad or awful it feels to us. We just want to rant about our ex-lover and how coldly they parted ways with us. The Twitterati got into a frenzy on Friday after a breakup story circulated on the platform. The breakup tale of a girl named Vanshika is gaining a lot of attention, and online users are responding to it in humorous ways.

The now-viral video was shared on Twitter by a user on December 8, but it gained significant attention on December 9, and Vanshika began trending on the microblogging site. The viral girl, Vanshika, called her friend to discuss their breakup. She expressed her disappointment at her boyfriend's decision to end their relationship on their two-month anniversary. She had gotten all dolled up for the big day when the boy informed her he wasn't sure about their connection. She cried as she told her friend the story.

Vanshika can be heard telling her close friend on a call, "Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri. Aur bande ki audacity dekh keh raha hai i am not sure about it i think we should take a break (I got threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash. It was so painful that I screamed in front of the parlour staff but see the audacity of this guy, he is saying he is not sure about it)." However, to Vanshika's surprise, the entire venting session was recorded by her friend and it soon made it to the internet.

As soon as the clip went viral, people took hilarious jabs at the breakup story. They jammed the microblogging site with memes. The video garnered over 1.2 million views.

