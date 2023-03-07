Cheetah catches prey by running with super speed, viral video will give you chills. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SOLOCURIOSOS_1 Cheetah catches prey by running with super speed

Trending News: A video featuring a cheetah's hunt has recently gone viral on social media, with viewers marvelling at the incredible speed and agility of the world's fastest land animal. Thanks to its unique and flexible spine, the cheetah is able to reach impressive speeds, with the ability to flex and extend its spine to a great degree while running.

The tweet with the one-line caption in Spanish, "Velocidad y fuerza", means "speed and strength" in English. The 17-second clip, which has received over 123k views and 3,100 likes, shows the cheetah taking long strides to catch a reptile before stopping almost instantly once it has captured its prey.

Netizens were left stunned and amazed at seeing the cheetah hunt with a blistering-fast speed by overtaking its prey, with one commenting, "That is speed," and another tweeting, "Unbelievable."

Watch the viral video of cheetah chasing its prey with super speed here:

Cheetahs primarily prey on small to medium-sized herbivores such as gazelles, impalas, and springboks. Despite the high speed and power of the cheetah, the big cat is known for being a solitary hunter, relying on stealth and ambush tactics to catch its prey. Its hunting style involves chasing down prey at high speeds and tripping it up, rather than overpowering it with strength

