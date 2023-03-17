BTS Jimin and J-Hope dance to Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye in new fan edit video. Watch

Follow us on Image Source : @BANGTAN____BABIES BTS Jimin and J-Hope dance to Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye

Trending News: Bangtan Sonyeondan (BTS), one of the most popular K-pop groups, has taken the world by storm with their infectious music, slick dance moves, and dynamic stage presence. India, with its diverse and vast music landscape, has also been swept up in the BTS wave. The country's music lovers have been actively participating in the fandom, known as the BTS ARMY, creating fan-made content that merges Bollywood and K-pop in unique and exciting ways.

Recently, a fan-made video of Jimin and J-Hope dancing to the iconic indie pop song, Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye, by Neeraj Shridhar, went viral on Instagram. Although the duo was actually dancing to J-Hope's newly released single, On The Street, in collaboration with J Cole, their steps perfectly synced with the audio, making it seem like they were dancing to the Bombay Vikings song.

The video has gained over 278k views, 53k likes and numerous reactions from people who praised Jimin and J-Hope's dance skills and how well the audio fit into their choreography. Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye is a popular remix of the song of the same title by Lata Mangeshkar.

Watch the viral video of BTS Jimin and J-Hope dancing to Hawa Mein Udta Jaaye here:

Last year, BigHit disclosed that BTS would begin their military service and regroup as a band around 2025, after fulfilling their service commitment. The septet comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. In South Korea, all male citizens aged between 18 and 28 are obliged to serve for approximately two years to safeguard the nation against North Korea. Kim Seok-jin, aka Jin, began his army duty in December last year, while J-Hope initiated the process for his military enlistment earlier this year.

Read More Trending News