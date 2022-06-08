Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ANISHAKAY Bride and her father show savage dance moves on 'O Saki Saki' on wedding day. Watch viral video

Weddings and dance go hand-in-hand and nowadays the trend has increased even more. No wedding is complete without a power-packed dance performance from the bride, her siblings, friends, and last but not least her parents. The Internet is filled with some amazing videos of brides dancing for and with their parents in order to celebrate their special day. One such video doing rounds on social media has captured not just ours but everyone's attention. It happens to have been shared by a girl named Anisha and featured a bride and her father burning the dance floor with their savage moves on a mashup that features Justin Bieber’s Baby and Nora Fatehi’s O Saki Saki.

Anisha, while sharing the video on Instagram added a sticker reading, “Made my dad do a Bollywood item song in our father-daughter dance." Apart from this, she wrote in the caption, "He's coming for your spot" and tagged Nora Fatehi.

The clip captured the bride wearing an off-white embroidered lehenga, while her father opted for a black tuxedo. The two of them first dance to Justin Bieber’s Baby and then after a pause surprise everyone with their fabulous dance steps.

As soon as it was shared, it got the attention of a number of people. It has already been viewed over a million times. Netizens loved the dance and dropped love and heart emojis in the comment section.

“This has to be the best father-daughter dance to date,” a user wrote. One user wrote, ”OMG THE SAKI SAKI THREW ME OUT!!!! Bravo DAD!” A person commented, "He's got moves like Amitabh Bachchan."

The 5-minute and 10-second video was also shared on YouTube by Anisha with a caption reading, "This dance got so much love on TikTok that I had to post it here! My dad and I wanted to do something different for our father-daughter dance and I had an idea of some funny moments I wanted to throw in. Hope you guys like it!"

