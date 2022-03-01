Blind psychic Baba Vanga's prediction on who will win Russia-Ukraine War goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BABA_VANGA_OFFICYALLA Baba Vanga is know for predicting things

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has left the entire world distressed. Western countries are increasingly concerned about Russia's invasion despite sanctions. Meanwhile, the discussion about the prediction of Bulgarian seer Baba Vanga about Vladimir Putin has intensified.

No one will be able to stop Russia - Baba Vanga

According to the prediction of Baba Vanga, Russian President Vladimir Putin is now going to become the most powerful person in the world after the Ukraine war and Russia will rule the world. Baba Vanga had said that Russia would become the king of the world in the future and Europe would turn into a wasteland. Baba Vanga had said, "Everything will melt like snow, only one thing no one will be able to touch - the glory of Vladimir Putin, the glory of Russia. No one will be able to stop Russia." Baba Vanga also said that Russia will remove everyone from its path and rule the world.

Know about Baba Vanga

The real name of Baba Venga is Vangeliya Pandeva Gushterova. She was born in Bulgaria in 1911. When she was 12 years old, she lost her eyesight due to a severe storm. Many people believe that this storm may have blinded her but also gave her the 'special power' to see the future. Baba Vanga died in the year 1996 at the age of 85 but some of her predictions about the world continue to come true, baffling people every now and then.

Baba Vanga's predictions that came true

Baba Vanga has made many predictions up to 5079 in his life. Many of these predictions have proven to be true. In these, many accurate predictions like locust attacks on different countries of the world, lack of drinking water, devastating earthquake tsunami have proved to be true. The things he had said about the 9/11 attacks of Al Qaeda in America, Brexit, Soviet Union etc., also came true.

She had also predicted the Chernobyl disaster and the death of Princess Diana. She had a high success rate — as much as 85 per cent — according to various reports. Her predictions also reportedly talked of the rise of Islamic State, and — according to various reports — that the 44th president of the US would be an African-American.