Bigg Boss 16: Who is Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbullah Magomedov? Will he enter Salman Khan's show?

Hasbulla Magomedov who hails from the Republic of Dagestan is immensely famous on social media. But what is his rivalry with Bigg Boss 16's contestant Abdu Rozik? Read to know about it.

October 19, 2022
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ABDU ROZIK HASBULLAH MAGOMEDOV

Bigg Boss 16: Tajikistani singer and musician Abdu Rozik was confirmed as the first contestant on Salman Khan's controversial reality show. He became everyone’s favourite with his cuteness. Rozik gained massive popularity ever since his entry into Salman Bigg Boss 16. Widely loved by all, the contestant is known to maintain his calmness and doesn't indulge in fights with any of the housemates. Many of his fans are also aware of his tumultuous relationship with Hasbulla Magomedov, who again is an internet sensation and is known for his prank videos. 

Abdu earlier garnered a lot of fame after a video of him fighting Hasbulla went viral on social media. Netizens like Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla for their small height and great personality. Well, according to certain reports, Magomedov is about to enter the house. As per a report in TellyChakkar, Abdu Rozik’s rival Hasbullah Magomedov has been offered to participate in Bigg Boss 16. However, there is no official confirmation from the makers or host-actor Salman Khan, so far.

Who is Hasbullah Magomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov who hails from the Republic of Dagestan is immensely famous on social media. Hasbulla became everyone's favourite when in late 2020, started posting videos on Instagram, where he enjoys a family of 3.6 million followers. Later, he also started uploading videos on TikTok, garnering him more fame and popularity. Reportedly, Hasbullah once challenged Abdu Rozik for a fight. However, the Sports Association of Little People of Russia did not support it and called it 'unethical'.

Hasbulla VS Abdu Rozik

After the Sports Association of Little People of Russia in 2020, forbade the fight between Hasbulla and Abdu Rozik and called it ‘unethical’, the two reportedly were called for a press conference by Ashab Chechen Hulk Tamaev in which Abdu and Hasbulla indulged in a heated argument. They also allegedly pointed fingers at each other's profession and financial status. ALSO READ: Who is Abdu Rozik? Know all about Bigg Boss 16's first confirmed contestant joining Salman Khan's show

Well, it will be fun to see how Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla Magomedov fight their rivalry out in Bigg Boss' house. 

