  Bhai damaad jaisa hai humara: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan about Virat Kohli, superstar's response goes viral

Bhai damaad jaisa hai humara: Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan about Virat Kohli, superstar's response goes viral

Virat Kohli may be the superstar of Indian cricket team, however, he is like a family to the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, having married actress Anushka Sharma. SRK during one of his #AskSRK sessions on X (formerly Twitter) was asked to say something about Kohli and his response was hilarious.

Anshul Gupta New Delhi Published on: September 27, 2023
Shah Rukh Khan came up with a hilarious response when asked
Image Source : AP Shah Rukh Khan came up with a hilarious response when asked by a fan to say something about Virat Kohli

'King of Bollywood' Shah Rukh Khan is reveling in the blockbuster success of his film 'Jawan' which is continuing its record-breaking spree at the box office not just in India but also across the world. Shah Rukh, who made Q/A sessions on X (formerly Twitter) a rage and famous as a movie-promotion strategy did one another one of #AskSRK on the micro-blogging platform on Wednesday, September 27 and among other things was asked about Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli by a fan.

Responding to the fan, Shah Rukh came up with a hilarious response saying, "I love @imVkohli he is like my own and I pray always for his well being….bhai damaad jaisa hai humaara (he is like my son-in-law)!!!" Shah Rukh probably said this in reference to Kohli's wife and actress Anushka Sharma, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry against the Bollywood superstar in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' 15 years ago. Anushka went on to do a couple of more films with Shah Rukh and the two have a good bond off-screen as well.

The response was viral on social media.

While Shah Rukh has been on a magnificent run at the box office in 2023 with two massive hits in Pathaan and Jawan, Anushka is likely to come back on screen early next year with the Jhulan Goswami biopic 'Chakdah Express.' 

SRK, however, is not done yet for this year with his film with Rajkumar Hirani 'Dunki' set to release on December 22 in theatres.

On the other hand, Virat Kohli is gearing up for the ICC Cricket World Cup at home. Kohli, who won the World Cup trophy 12 years ago with the MS Dhoni-led side will be desperate to get those hands on it once again since the ICC title drought has extended to a decade for the Men in Blue.

