Baby born with 'permanent smile' is melting netizens' hearts; know about rare condition

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CRISTINAKYLIEVERCHER_ Baby born with 'permanent smile'

A baby born with a congenital anomaly called bilateral microstomia has been putting a smile on netizens' faces ever since her pictures surfaced online. Ayla Summer Mucha who was born in December 2021 was diagnosed with an ultra-rare condition bilateral microstomia which affects the aesthetics and function of the oral cavity. This led to a permanent smile on her face. Her mother took to Instagram and shared several images of the baby. Sharing an adorable picture of the baby, she wrote, "My Darling Lala. Better late then never. Running 2 days behind at all times… Almost out of her premmie suits."

Have a look:

Recently her mother shared a few more pictures. She wrote, "Literally melting over these shots."

Ayla's pictures have won the hearts of the netizens who were quick to comment on the post. One of the users wrote, "So sweet babu." Another said, "Bless you precious baby!!" A user also commented, "sweet girl she’s so precious." "When she grows up she gonna put smile on people face," said a user. A user mentioned, "Cutest baby on Earth."

Cristina Vercher and Blaize Mucha were informed by the doctors in Australia that Ayla developed this condition in the womb. While speaking to New York Post, Ms Vercher said, "Blaize and I were not aware of this condition nor had I ever met someone born with a macrostomia. So it came as a huge shock."

For the unversed, there are only 14 cases of this condition all across the world. However, the doctors at Flinders Medical Centre claimed that they came across it for the first time. Reportedly, the Ultrasound scans for the mother did not show any abnormality. "All I could think about as a mother was where I went wrong, especially when I had been so pedantic throughout my entire pregnancy," she said while talking to the New York Post.

Ayla's parents want to get a surgery done so that the doctors could fix the wide smile of their child. While the ‘permanent smile’ looks cute in pictures, it causes several problems.