Baby born on February 22, 2022 at 2:22 am on a 'Twos-day' but that's not all

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@CONEHEALTH 'Twos-day' baby

This year of February 22, we witnessed a rare palindrome and ambigram phenomenon. The date- 22/02/2022 - falling on Tuesday prompted the people to call it a 'Twosday'. While this date was unique in itself, another exciting thing that happened was this baby being born with 'twos' all connected. Cone Health, a hospital network, took to Twitter to share this amazing news that the baby was born on 22/02/2022 at 2:22 am on the “twosday”. It is not all- he was born in room number 2 as well.

The hospital tweeted, "Today is an extra special “twos-day” for this newborn and her family! Judah Grace Spear was born on 2/22/22 at 2:22 a.m. at Alamance Regional Medical Center – in labor and delivery room 2!”. In the next post, they added, "Baby Judah is an answered prayer for her family. Mom Aberli is a Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, and the necessary cancer treatments she went through made pregnancy unlikely."

The tweet further read, "But the family continued to pray for a little one – and today their prayer was answered! Judah Grace’s name fits her story perfectly. Judah means “praise” – and she is a blessing for her family! We are so happy for this sweet family! Happy birthday, Judah Grace!"

Twosday isn't the only date with a striking pattern. This century alone has had a couple of Onesdays (1/11/11 and 11/11/11), and 11 other months with repetitions such as 01/01/01, 06/06/06 and 12/12/12. We’ll hit Threesday, 3/3/33, in 11 years, and Foursday 11 years after that.

The first palindromic day in this century was on October 2, 2001, and September 2, 2090, will be the last palindrome date of this century.