‘Baba Elon Musk ki jai’: Here’s why Bengaluru men held puja for Twitter CEO

Bengaluru men hold puja for Elon Musk

Trending News: A group of men in Bengaluru conducted a 'puja' for billionaire Elon Musk, expressing their admiration for the Tesla CEO. In a viral video shared by Twitter user Sriman NarSingh, the men, who are part of the Save Indian Family Federation (SIFF), lit agarbatis (incense sticks) and chanted slogans.

The chants by the group included ''Baba Elon Musk ki jai,'' in front of a poster of the new Twitter chief. The group claimed to be worshipping Musk for buying Twitter and allowing men to express their views against the oppression of authorities. The men also called Musk the "destroyer of Wokashura," a reference to the 'woke culture'.

Watch the viral video of Bengaluru men holding special puja for Elon Musk:

Twitter users have responded to the video, with some thanking Musk for promoting free speech and allowing suspended and deleted accounts to be restored. Others praised the men for spreading awareness and hoped the message would bring about reforms. One user jokingly congratulated Musk on being chosen as their god, saying it was worth more than a blue tick. Many users tagged Musk and asked him to take note of the video.

The video has gained popularity on social media, with many amused by the group's extreme display of admiration for the SpaceX founder. While some found the incident entertaining, others questioned the need for such displays of devotion and called for more critical thinking

