'Bro chill...': Chai company founder's aggressive motivational post backfires as netizens troll him

Motivation is quite beneficial for people to achieve any goals or needs. However, too much aggression in your motivational speech can backfire, as exemplified by Anubhav Sinha, the co-founder of 'Chai Sutta Bar', who was recently trolled by netizens for an unusually aggressive motivational post on social media.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur created 'Chai Sutta Bar' which has a net worth of around Rs 150 crore, along with over 500 outlets across the world, a major achievement in the food and beverage industry. His recent post was met with humorous responses rather than instilling inspiration.

Taking to X, Dubey said, "We are not looking for office employees working 9 to 5. No, not at all. We are making f**king Army here". The post quickly went viral on the platform, but not for the reasons Dubey would have wanted.

The post garnered over 724,400 views on X, where users came up with highly amusing replies, while some called him out for using strong language. "Using cuss word to look cool doesn’t make you cool. Selling chai is not a big deal," said one user.

"Ab kya border pe chai bechega kya (Will you sell tea on the border?)" wrote another. Another netizen said, "Bro chill, flavoured chai bechta hai tu (You sell flavoured tea)."

Another user wrote, "A very subtle way to hint overworking as "hustle" here. Sorry, but if the employer doesn't set decent boundaries and glorifies it by calling it an army, that's a "Fu**king" Red Flag."

