American rapper's corpse displayed as 'prop' at his own funeral while family, friends partied | VIRAL VIDEO

Trigger Warning: The following article contains sensitive material that may be traumatizing/offensive/disturbing to some audience.

A shocking and bizarre video from rapper Rapper Goonew's funeral has left netizens with their eyes wide open. The funeral was hosted by the family in a nightclub and the dead artist's corpse was propped up and on display for those attending the "celebration". The 24-year-old's funeral, named The Final Show, was held at Bliss Nightclub in Washington DC. Videos from inside the club have the rapper's embalmed corpse overlooking the crowd from above. He is fully dressed up and is wearing a crown too.

The rapper’s mother, Patrice Morrow, spoke to Fox 5 DC and said that she did not want to be sad after her son’s death. According to her hosting a celebration at the nightclub was the best way to honour his life. "People just saying what they want to say, and that’s fine. That’s perfectly fine. I’m pleased with how I sent my son away," she told Fox 5 DC, adding, "I wish people would just let me grieve in peace."

However, the nightclub is investigating if the body hung up was real or not, or if any legal ramifications against the incident are possible.

According to TooFab, the nightclub later issued an apology to anyone offended. They revealed that the venue was indeed booked by a local funeral home for a celebration. However, the club was "never made aware of what would transpire."

For the unversed, Goonew, whose real name is Markelle Morrow, was found with fatal gunshot wounds in a District Heights parking lot. While a formal investigation is underway, his family believes he was the victim of an armed robbery. According to reports, his mother claims that the artist gave up everything the suspect wanted, but he was still shot in the back.