Oops! Ahmedabad man detained by police after video of his 'romantic ride' goes viral | WATCH

It is not uncommon to see bizarre stunts and overly public displays of affection on Indian streets, but they are often a nuisance for the commuters. A public romantic gesture between an Ahmedabad man and his possible girlfriend landed him in trouble after a video of their bike ride, in open violation of traffic rules, went viral on social media and caught the attention of the cops.

The video uploaded by Ahmedabad Police, where the man and the woman were seen romancing with the latter sitting in front of him while he drove the bike. The man was riding the bike on Nikol Ring Road in Ahmedabad, but unfortunately for him, his unusual romantic ride was caught on camera.

The police took cognisance of the video and detained him. "Legal action has been taken against the bike driver and the unknown girl regarding the viral video of a young man chaining a bike on a bike at Nikol Ring Road, Ahmedabad Traffic Police," said the police on X.

Netizens, as usual, were quick to respond to this surprise turn of events. "His license should be revoked and not allowed to apply new license," one social user media said, while another remarked, "You are working honestly to find this type of person and explain to him not to make this type of video". However, many users pointed out that the girl was equally at fault and she should also be arrested.

Similar videos of couples romancing on bikes have gone viral in the past. Last year in July, a couple was caught flirting with each other on a speeding bike on a busy road in Delhi's Mangolpuri neighbourhood, causing Delhi Police to impose a fine of Rs 11,000 on the bike's owner. Similarly bizarre stunts were also recently witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, where the couple was charged with a heft fine by Ghaziabad Traffic Police.

A similar incident was reported in Ajmer, Rajasthan where a video went viral showing a couple hugging and kissing each other while traveling in a speeding bike, flouting traffic norms and threatening the safety of the public despite repeated warnings.

