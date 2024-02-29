Burger Singh's website hacked by Pakistani group, check out company's 'hot and crispy' message

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK/PIXABAY Representational Image

In a surprising twist of events, popular Indian fast-food chain Burger Singh's website fell victim to a cyberattack by Pakistani hackers, called Team Insane PK, who infiltrated the security and gave a "surprise makeover" to the website with digital graffiti. The company shared the details of the hacking attempt along with their strategy - "Moving forward, burgers in hand, smile on the face'.

The incident occurred on February 27, 2024, according to the company. Instead of panic and heated exchanges, Burger Singh responded in a hilarious manner to the hacking attempt, calling it a "special visit from our not-so-friendly neighbourhood web wizards". It also kept the digital graffiti for a day, terming it an "open mic night for hackers".

"The backstory to this cyber saga? Well, it turns out, a cheeky promo code we once thought was a good idea ("Fpak20", ring any bells?) was a great idea and landed better than we expected. In retrospect, offering discounts with geopolitical flair is a gift that keeps giving," Burger Singh said on X.

The digital graffiti on Burger Singh's website

The hacking group, notorious for their digital doodling on sites from Delhi Police to Mumbai police and beyond, took advantage of the promotional code system to deface the website. Making the best of the situation, Burger Singh kept it for display - channelling its "inner cool uncle and not rushing to clean up the mess". It also called the hackers' 'resume' impressive, in a "most wanted" kind of way.

The company's hilarious response ended on a savage note, as it said, "As for our feelings towards the hackers, let's just say we're not losing sleep over it. We're too busy dreaming up the next big thing that'll make Burger Singh larger than the GDP of some countries (no names mentioned, of course). Our focus? Moving forward, burgers in hand, smile on the face - always."

Social media users were quick to laud the company's hilarious and quirky response to the hacking. "Give your PR team a raise," said one netizen, while another said, "Now that is what I call some hot and crispy reaction." One user responded to the response by saying, "Slayed it like a Singh."

Rahul Sasi, the CEO of CloudSEK, a contextual AI company specialising in the anticipation and prevention of cyber threats, responded to the post by offering a free security assessment as a gesture of appreciation for Burger Singh’s honesty. "That is one good response to learn from! quite commendable!" wrote another individual.

