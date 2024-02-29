'One chai, please': Bill Gates enjoys tea from 'Dolly Chaiwala' in Nagpur | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THISISBILLGATES Bill Gates with 'Dolly Chaiwala' in Nagpur.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, currently on a visit to India, indulged in a unique tea experience in Nagpur, sampling tea made by the famous 'Dolly Chaiwala'. The renowned entrepreneur, impressed by the innovation found in every aspect of Indian life, including tea preparation, shared a video of the encounter on his official Instagram handle.

Gates' Tea Adventure in India

Gates, known for his keen interest in innovative solutions, delighted in the simplicity and uniqueness of Indian tea culture, as seen in the video. His initial request for "One chai, please" set the stage for an engaging interaction with Dolly Chaiwala, a social media sensation known for his roadside tea stall near Nagpur's old VCA stadium.

Excitement and anticipation

Expressing his excitement about being back in India, Gates conveyed his anticipation for engaging in discussions over tea, leveraging the video's captions. He emphasised India's status as a hub for innovators dedicated to improving lives and even perfecting the art of making tea.

Dolly Chaiwala's story

Dolly Chaiwala, whose real name remains undisclosed, has gained social media fame for his tea-making skills and operates a roadside stall near the old VCA stadium in Nagpur's Sadar area. Gates' impromptu tea session with Dolly Chaiwala highlighted the intersection of global influence and grassroots entrepreneurship.

Bill Gates' day in Odisha

Earlier on Wednesday, Gates engaged with the local community during his visit to Odisha's Bhubaneswar, where he visited the Biju Adarsh Colony in Maa Mangla Basti. Interacting with residents and women's self-help groups, Gates demonstrated his commitment to understanding grassroots initiatives aimed at improving livelihoods and empowering communities.

