After MBA-Btech chaiwalas, Mumbai man selling tea from his Audi goes viral. Watch

Trending News: Selling tea seems to have taken on a new twist as a popular alternative career choice. You may have already heard of the MBA Chaiwala, BTech Chaiwali, and even the chaiwala who accepts cryptocurrency. But have you heard about the chaiwala who operates his stall from a luxurious Audi car?

Yes, it's true! A video of the Audi Chaiwala from Mumbai is making waves on the internet. The stall is run by Amit Kashyap and Mannu Sharma, who set up shop every day on the Lokhandwala backroad in Mumbai. In the video, the duo can be seen arriving at their designated spot and setting up their unique stall named On Drive Tea.

The post has attracted thousands of views and generated numerous reactions. On Drive Tea has even created its own Instagram account, where they regularly share posts and reviews from satisfied customers. Netizens have had mixed opinions about this innovative venture. While some have criticized the men for selling tea from an Audi, others have found it quite intriguing and exciting.

