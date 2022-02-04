After Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann & Sara Ali Khan join 'That's Not My Name' trend

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Anushka Sharma

'That's Not My Name' is the latest social media fad that has got celebrities hooked. The new trend has made actors revisit some of their famous roles and share reels on Instagram. Deepika Padukone was among the first ones to hop onto it. Now, it has caught actors like Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan among others.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared a Reel on Thursday night, which was a compilation of all her remarkable roles through the years. In the caption, she wrote, "Let me introduce myself..." The short clip showcased the star as Shruti from 'Band Baaja Baaraa', Taani from her debut film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', Akira from 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan', Alizeh from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', Aarfa from 'Sultan', among others.

Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbbul'. She is currently producing 'Qala', which marks late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil's debut. Anushka will be marking her return to acting with 'Chakda Xpress', a film inspired by the life of former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami.

Talking about, Sara Ali Khan, the actress who made her acting debut three years ago has embodied a variety of characters that have stayed in the hearts and minds of the audiences. She went down the memory lane, reminiscing her characters. Starting from 'Mukku', Sara ended the reel with her recent character 'Rinku' from Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re and also added that she's now getting ready to become 'Soumya', from Laxman Utekar's next.

In the caption, she wrote, "What’s my name? That’s a fun game. #SarakaSaraReels #ThrowbackWaleFeels"

Ayushmann Khurrana too shared a similar reel showcasing his wide variety of roles. He shared clips from films --Vicky Donor, Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15, Dream Girl and Bala among others.

Karisma Kapoor also treated fans to a similar video. While she shared snippets from her films, she also added some videos from her real life. Take a look: