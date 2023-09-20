15-year-old teen from Greater Noida sets Guinness World Record for having longest hair

Follow us on Image Source : ANI A teen from Greater Noida sets the Guinness World Record for having the longest hair.

A 15-year-old teen Sidakdeep Singh Chahal from Greater Noida has made his family and friends proud by achieving a remarkable feat. He has achieved a Guinness World Record for having the longest hair.

The teen had been growing his hair since he was three or four and finally managed to make it into the record books when his hair was measured at 4 feet, 3 inches (130 cm) in length.

Sidakdeep has been a dedicated teen since childhood and his parents have been very encouraging towards him. His dream was to enter the Guinness World Records and achieve something that would make him remarkable in society. He started growing his hair in childhood and never cut it since then.

According to the ANI report, he said, "I follow Sikhism and we are forbidden from cutting our hair...I had to take a lot of care of the hair to get it to this length...It couldn't have been possible without the support of my family. My mother took care of my hair from childhood..."

It took a lot of dedication and hard work to maintain such long locks, as he had to go through an extensive hair care routine. This included washing, conditioning, oiling, and drying his hair regularly.

He said that he was motivated by his parents’ dedication towards him and their continuous encouragement that made him work hard and achieve the world record. His parents said that Sidakdeep always wanted to be different from others and make a mark in society, which he eventually did.

He is now an inspiration for many young boys who want to achieve something remarkable in life. His achievement proves that with dedication, hard work, and encouragement from family, anything can be achieved in life. Sidakdeep’s story will surely inspire many more people to pursue their dreams and break barriers.



