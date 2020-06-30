CarryMinati 'predicted' ban on TikTok in a roast video; memes, jokes go viral

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARRYMINATI AND AMIR SIDDIQUI CarryMinati 'predicted' ban on TikTok in a roast video

CarryMinati, also known as Ajey Nagar, a YouTuber from India, had prophised the ban on TikTok, the short video app from China that the Indian government banned yesterday. To celebrate the ban, his fans on Twitter started a dedicated hashtag. The 21-year-old YouTuber CarryMinati's video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End' was taken down by TikTok last month.

It so happened that the hugely popular YouTuber, whom nearly 23 million people subscribe to, had released a highly controversial roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok- The End - this was a response to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui who had talked about the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar content.

Insinuating further, Amir quipped that TikTokattracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators. In a YouTube video posted on May 8, CarryMinati 'roasted' Siddiqui’s video.

At that time, CarryMinati fans trended #justiceforcarry following the removal of his YouTube video, and a lot of people also demanded a ban on TikTok. And now that TikTok is banned, his fans are rejoicing on social media.

#Tiktok doanated Rs. 30 crore to PM Cares fund.



Indian Govt. banned tiktok

Tiktok CEO: pic.twitter.com/PCzFkWhHZ2 — Aditya Raj (@__SEIZER__) June 30, 2020

Right now in Bharat#TikTok stars vs non TikTok users pic.twitter.com/GIT25do5sK — Vertigo_Warrior (@VertigoWarrior) June 29, 2020

#TikTok has finally been SHUT DOWN by government of India pic.twitter.com/ggmHXZHNIT — 𝓐𝓽𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓿 𝓙𝓸𝓼𝓱𝓲 (@THE_ATHARV) June 30, 2020

*Govt. Banned #tiktok..



*Meanwhile every Instagram model who got famous from tiktok : "humare paapaa!!! " pic.twitter.com/h0xZNJi4NA — Call Me Your X (@CallMeYourX1) June 30, 2020

