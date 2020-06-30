Tuesday, June 30, 2020
     
CarryMinati 'predicted' ban on TikTok in a roast video; memes, jokes go viral

CarryMinati, also known as Ajey Nagar, a hugely popular Indian YouTuber, had 'prophised' the ban on TikTok, the short video sharing app from China that the Indian government banned yesterday. CarryMinati's video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End' was taken down by TikTok last month.

New Delhi Updated on: June 30, 2020 19:11 IST
CarryMinati, also known as Ajey Nagar, a YouTuber from India, had prophised the ban on TikTok, the short video app from China that the Indian government banned yesterday. To celebrate the ban, his fans on Twitter started a dedicated hashtag. The 21-year-old YouTuber CarryMinati's video titled 'YouTube vs TikTok- The End' was taken down by TikTok last month. 

It so happened that the hugely popular YouTuber, whom nearly 23 million people subscribe to, had released a highly controversial roast video titled YouTube vs TikTok- The End - this was a response to TikTok user Amir Siddiqui who had talked about the unity of the TikTok community and accused YouTubers of producing similar content. 

Insinuating further, Amir quipped that TikTokattracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its creators. In a YouTube video posted on May 8, CarryMinati 'roasted' Siddiqui’s video. 

At that time, CarryMinati fans trended #justiceforcarry following the removal of his YouTube video, and a lot of people also demanded a ban on TikTok. And now that TikTok is banned, his fans are rejoicing on social media. 

