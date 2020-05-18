Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@CARRYMINATI CarryMinati reacts to YouTube Vs Tiktok controversy in latest video, gets over 26 million views in a day

Popular Indian YouTuber CarryMinati aka Ajay Nagar has been making huge headlines over the past few days for his controversial video. It so happened that the 20-year-old YouTube star uploaded a video titled YouTube Vs Tiktok, which instantly became the most liked on the video sharing platform within no time. However, the record-breaking video was pulled down by YouTube citing reaosns such as cyber harrasment, violation of usgae and abusive language. This sent shockwaves across the internet and CarryMinati fans started trending #BringBackCarryMinatiVideo on social media platforms.

Now, CarryMinati has uploaded his latest video where he talks about the YouTube Vs Tiktok controversy. The video titled Stop Making Assumptions: YouTube vs TikTok: The End showcases the YouTuber in an emotional state where he has said that his words did not mean any harm and were meant in a humorous way without any such intentions. He also mentioned, “stop making assumptions and eventually turning those into facts”.

CarryMinati's new video has already become the most liked Indian video on YouTube with over 26 million views and counting. Watch the video here:

Earlier, CarryMinati thanked his fans for all the love and support and aslo talked about his passion for making people laugh in a lengthy Instagram post. To which, friend and popular YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani wrote, "Carry, mere bhai ye video gayi toh kya ho gaya? Agli mein record tod dena, Hum sab tere saath hai, in sab se ek cheez pata chal gayi Public mein tere lie pyaar Aur wo duniya ke har record se upar hai".

