Who is Carry Minati and why he is trending on Twitter? Know all about him here

All you need to know about Ajey Nagar aka Carry Minati

If you have been following Twitter trends lately, Carry Minati might not be something new to you. For those living under a rock, Carry Minati is a popular YouTuber, who is known for roasts videos. Ajey Nagar of Faridabad runs his YouTube channel with the name Carry Minati in which he roasts songs and other stuff. Besides comedy, his content has also satirical parodies. Carry began his YouTube channel at the age of 10 but it was during Class 12 board exams when the young YouTuber decided to have it as a full-fledged career.



You can guess the level of his popularity by the fact that he enjoys over 6 million followers on Instagram and over 18 million subscribers on YouTube. Nagar has so far bagged 5 Youtube Creator Awards which include 2 Silver Play Buttons (For CarryMinati and CarryisLive), 2 Golden Play Buttons (CarryMinati and CarryisLive), and 1 Diamond Play Button for CarryMinati.

When his video, which was the most-viewed on YouTube ever was taken down by the streaming platform, Carry took to his Instagram to share a note. He wrote, "Growing up, all I ever wanted to do was make videos and entertain people and I have given my hopes, dreams, blood, sweat and whole life on the platform.” YouTube removed the video in which Carry dissed TikTokers particularly Amir Siddiqui.

The whole fiasco started when TikTok star Amir Siddiqui posted a video to slam YouTubers. In the video, Siddiqui can be seen boasting of the unity among all TikTok users. He also accused the YouTubers of steal some of the content initially produced by TikTok users. Siddiqui added that TikTok has attracted more brand deals as compared to YouTube and thus, stereotyping TikTok content as "cringe" was demotivating for its producers.

On May 8, Nagar came up with his reply through a YouTube video. He dissected Siddiqui’s video and slammed him using strong language while pointing out the TikTok star's grammatical errors. He also made fun of Siddiqui's use of hashtags and other "shortcomings".

This YouTube rant by Carry Minati enraged Siddiqui further as he hit back on May 14. Siddiqui said in his reply that he is not against YouTube but cyberbullying. He added that the need of the hour is to call out creators who roast and harass people for their own entertainment. He requested Ajey Nagar to take a stand against bullying and ask his fans to abstain from the same.

However, many of Nagar's fan came in his defence as a number of hashtags started trending on social media platforms, such as #JusticeForCarry and #CarryMinati.

