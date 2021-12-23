'What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?' People share heartwarming stories

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIKS 'What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?'

'What's the nicest thing a stranger has done for you?' A Reddit user asked this question and the response was overwhelming. Soon after, people started sharing their experiences when a stranger helped them in some way or another. These stories of kindness are sure to melt your heart.

Sharing their experience, a Reddit user revealed, "“Once I had been to Calcutta for the first time for a written test for a job and couldn't know where to stay and how to attend the test next day. I met one gentleman in Howrah station and told him about my predicament. He told me the tram no. and followed me. Again outside station I was in a state of confusion. He just told me to ride the particular tram and came with me. On the way he told me to get down in MG Road, told me about a particular hotel to stay and showed me a veg hotel to eat. He got down on a station on the way. And it was long back in 1985. I reached the hotel and stayed there comfortably and took my dinner in that said hotel. And on the next day appeared my test with ease. I thanked the stranger gentleman wholeheartedly."

Another recalled, "we have all had a random act of kindness from a stranger. What's the nicest one for you? For me, it was the first time I came to Bangalore. That was more than a decade ago. Lost someone dear, and I found out when I was on the side of the road. So I sat down and started crying. A stranger approached me, and asked me if I was fine. I couldn’t respond because I was sobbing. So he just sat next to me and waited till I was. Gave me a sip of water and left after a few. This was near Marathahalli bridge. And dear stranger, if you are reading this, thank you so much."

The post has already garnered much attention from the netizens and received more than 700 upvotes. The comments section is also filled with stories from people's lives.