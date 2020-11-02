What is viral Baba ka dhaba controversy: Know everything here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@YOUTUBESWADOFFICIAL Baba ka dhaba controversy

An elderly couple in their 80s who owned a dhaba named Baba Ka Dhaba in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar shot to fame after a heartbreaking video of them went viral on social media. And now Kanta Prasad, the owner of the dhaba has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who first shot their video for misappropriating funds. Here’s all you need to know about the whole incident

What is the story of Kanta Prasad and his Baba Ka Dhaba?

The 80-yr-old Kanta Prasad and his elderly wife, both frail and weakened by growing age, had been maintaining the small food kiosk 'Baba ka Dhaba' near Hanuman Temple in Delhi's Malviya Nagar, since 1988. Usually a popular joint before COVID-19 struck, the couple lost their daily income as people started avoiding roadside food.

Gaurav Wasan's ​video

A few days back a video online started doing rounds which showed Kanta Prasad break down as they could not even sell a plate of chappatis and matar paneer. The video was created and uploaded on his social media handle by an influencer Gaurav Wasan who showcasedtheir plight.

In the video it was seen that his frail wife rolled out the rotis and he cooked them over the stove fire. The utensils were spotless clean, the mixed daal looked delicious, said the videographer. "But none are ready to eat them," whimpered Prasad, complaining that through the day they cannot even sell out 500 gm of "daal or sabzi". Kanta Prasad even cried on camera ruing over their loss of livelihood.

"80 year old couple selling best matar paneer. Inhe hamari help ko bahut zarurat he," Wasan captioned the Instagram video.

Video went viral

As soon as the video was shared the next day which it went viral and how. Many, internet users, politicians and even Bollywood stars on Thursday urged people to help the couple revive their establishment. They took to their social media and wrote:

"BabaKaDhaba #dilliwalon #dil #dikhao. Whoever eats here, sends me pic, I shall put up a sweet message with your pics," tweeted Raveena Tandon.

"Make this your next stop! Among many such others in your neighbourhoods wherever you are.... #VocalForLocal," Nimrat Kaur requested.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Randeep wrote: "Do visit if you are in Delhi. Block B, Shivalik Colony, Opposite Hanuman Mandir, Malviya Nagar, South Delhi. #SupportLocal #BabaKaDhaba."

"Let's help put their smile back ... our neighbour hood vendors need our help to. Red heart," Suniel Shetty tweeted.

Video's impact

It was the first time that things looked up for the elderly couple since unlocking started. Many people came out in his support and the dhaba became very popular. The owners also started earning 10,000 per day initially after their video went viral.

"After the lockdown, our situation had become worse. We used to set-up shop at 6-7 a.m. and make food by 9.30 a.m. but no customers came. This morning I opened the shop at 6 a.m. and by 9 a.m., the food was sold. People are giving us so much love. Our lives have changed overnight," said Kanta Prasad.

Police complaint filed by Kanta Prasad

Kanta Prasad filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who first shot the video of the elderly couple selling food in Delhi. The owner has alleged that Wasan was misappropriating funds raised to help his wife and him. He has also alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Gaurav Wasan.

Prasad told Indian Express, "I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies… Earlier I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000."

He further claimed that YouTuber Gaurav Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant." The police have also confirmed that they have received a complaint about the same.

“We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.”

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

Gaurav Wassan's reaction on the complaint

The YouTuber Gaurav Wasan has denied all allegations against him and claimed that he has transferred all the money into the Baba Ka Dhaba's owner's bank account. He told Indian Express, "When I shot the video, I didn’t know it would become this big. I didn’t want people to harass Baba (Prasad) so I shared my bank details…"

With inputs from IANS.

