Baba Ka Dhaba owner files complaint against YouTuber for misappropriating money, Twitter reacts

Image Source : TWITTER/@PRANAVMAHAJAN Baba Ka Dhaba owner files Police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan

Baba Ka Dhaba owner, Kanta Prasad, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan who first shot the video of the elderly couple selling food in Delhi. The owner has alleged that Wasan was misappropriating funds raised to help his wife and him. He has also alleged cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Gaurav Wasan. The Youtuber has shot the video of the elderly couple on October 7 and shared it on his channel. The video went viral and many people came out in support of them.

In the video, Kanta Prasad has revealed how lockdown has severely impacted his earning because of the lack of customers at his eatery in Malviya Nagar. Following this, many people donated money to help them. Prasad told Indian Express, "I don’t get a lot of customers now; most people come here to take selfies… Earlier I was earning over Rs 10,000 per day, now it’s Rs 3,000-Rs 5,000."

He further claimed that YouTuber Gaurav Wasan "intentionally and deliberately shared only his and his family/friends bank details and mobile numbers with the donors and collected huge amount of donation through different mode of payments i.e bank account/wallets without providing any information to the complainant." The police have also confirmed that they have received a complaint about the same.

“We received the complaint yesterday at the Malviya Nagar Police Station and the matter is being probed. No FIR has been registered yet in the case,” Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said.”.

Delhi: Kanta Prasad, owner of #BabaKaDhaba, files Police complaint against Gaurav Wasan -who first shot his video & posted it- for allegedly misappropriating funds raised to help his wife & him. He alleges cheating, mischief, criminal breach of trust, criminal conspiracy by Wasan pic.twitter.com/f1IGxwcB2e — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2020

However, Wasan has denied all allegations against him and claimed that he has transferred all the money into the Baba Ka Dhaba's owner's bank account. He told Indian Express, "When I shot the video, I didn’t know it would become this big. I didn’t want people to harass Baba (Prasad) so I shared my bank details…"

Reacting to the police complaint, many people reacted on Twitter and said that one should help people in need but directly and not through YouTubers like Gaurav wasan. One Twitter user wrote, "The human & heart in me hopes this turns out to be untrue not for Gaurav Wasan but for #BabaKaDhaba and 1000s across the country like him who need our support. Let not one alleged cheat derail this idea of help & humanity but beware of any more." Netizens have been expressing their support of the Baba Ka Dhaba onwer for filing complaint against the people who cheated him.

