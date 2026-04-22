Fatal deception: Bengaluru woman burns boyfriend alive under guise of 'western-style' proposal

Bengaluru:

Bengaluru police have detained a 27-year-old woman for allegedly murdering her boyfriend by setting him on fire at her residence in Bengaluru’s Anjananagar on Tuesday afternoon.

The victim, identified as Kiran, had reportedly visited the accused’s home after she invited him over. Both worked at the same telecom company and had been in a relationship for nearly two years.

A premeditated execution

According to police sources, the accused, identified as Prerna, allegedly lured Kiran under the guise of a “western-style proposal” before executing a meticulously planned attack. Investigators say he was blindfolded, tied to a chair, and reassured that the act was part of a so-called foreign trend.

Police further said that the victim was later stripped and deliberately distracted before being doused with petrol and kerosene, which she had procured in advance, and set ablaze. Kiran died on the spot.

In a disturbing twist, police discovered that Prerana had recorded the entire incident on her mobile phone. The footage has been seized and is being treated as a critical piece of evidence.

Failed cover-up

Initially, the accused attempted to mislead investigators. She claimed she was in the bathroom when she heard a loud blast and emerged to find that Kiran had died by suicide. However, forensic examination of the crime scene and the nature of the incident raised several doubts.

"While the case initially appeared to be a suicide, our investigation and the evidence at the scene confirmed it was a cold-blooded murder," stated Deputy Commissioner of Police DL Nagesh.

Strained relationship likely behind act

Preliminary questioning suggests the relationship had been strained by frequent quarrels. Prerana reportedly felt that Kiran was beginning to distance himself from her. However, officials are investigating whether there were deeper motives or if other individuals were involved in the conspiracy.

A case of murder has been registered at the Byadarahalli Police Station, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway.