TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty's fans celebrate her Lok Sabha debut with vulgur dance, video goes viral

Mimi Chakraborty's fans celebrate her Lok Sabha debut with vulgur dance, video goes viral

Actress Mimi Chakraborty won the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from Jadavpur district of West Bengaland the people there cannot contain their excitement. Just when the actress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader took her oath in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, people in her constituency celebrated it like a grand event and the pictures and videos have gone viral. In the Nimkuriya village under Kashipur police station area of Bhangar, an assembly constituency in Mimi's parliamentary constituency, celebrated her victory in a rather objectionable manner as they were seen dancing in a vulgar manner.

As the constituency celebrated, a few people recorded the dance and shared them online. Since then the videos have been doing rounds on the internet. In one of the videos, it can be seen that hundreds of people have collected for a performance in which a man and a girl are dancing on the stage in a vulgar manner. The girl is dancing on Bhojpuri songs as the crowd cheer for her. Also, the celebration took place even after TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's ordered that there will be no rally or celebrations since they didn’t witness the desired result in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

But looks like the local TMC leader, and Shankarpur Gram Panchayat deputy Ansar Mollah wasn’t listening. They went ahead with the 'token' function in which party workers were treated with dinner and dance 'entertainment'. Sunip Das, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) District President South 24 pargana (East), told India Today that the functions like these have always been part of the "TMC culture". "This is nothing new. It is the culture of the TMC. Before Lok Sabha polls, their candidate Mimi Chakraborty had made lots of assurance. I will now request her to at least look into the matter," Sunip Das said.

Sunip Das told India Today TV that Mimi Chakraborty had not visited her constituency once since she won Lok Sabha election. "I request her to at least visit her constituency once. She has not come even once after winning," he said. "The TMC is habitual of celebrating in this way. Today, it has come to forefront. The sooner this party goes from Bengal, the better it is for the state. Do you think that the police did not or does not know about it? They are hand-in-gloves with the TMC. They will act only if CM says, otherwise no one will touch a TMC worker also," Sunip Das claimed.