Social Media Day 2021: Funny, happy, quirky quotes, wishes, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers

June 30 is celebrated as World Social Media Day every day. The day is aimed to highlight how social media has emerged as the key tool for communication and connecting to people sitting across the world with just a few clicks. It has also broadened the limitations of many small-scale businesses and budding entrepreneurs. The first Social Media Day was celebrated in 2010 to emphasize the impact of social media. Due to the apps, the world is progressing at a dual-rate. It is building employment for everyone with more social media influencers, brand promotions and of course global communication.

Social Media Day 2021: Funny, Happy, Quirky Wishes and Quotes

Social media has made our lives easier. Let us connect together to thank the social media platforms all together. Happy Social Media Day! Social media is not a media. The key is to listen, engage, and build relationships. -David Alston, author We’re living at a time when attention is the new currency. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. -Pete Cashmore Let us thank Social Media who keeps us in touch with friends and family who are far away. Happy Social Media Day! The first rule of social media is that everything changes all the time. What won’t change is the community’s desire to network. -Kami Huyse What are you waiting for? Get social this Social Media Day! Start a new hashtag and thank your followers. Happy Social Media Day! Privacy is dead, and social media hold the smoking gun.-Pete Cashmore

