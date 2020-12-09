Wednesday, December 09, 2020
     
  4. Smriti Irani's reply to Netizens pointing at her 'hawai chappal' in her latest photo is best thing on internet

Smriti Irani's reply to Netizens pointing at her 'hawai chappal' in her latest photo is best thing on internet

Smriti Irani has shared a photo of her working pandemic mornings and got all quirky when a user pointed at her hawai chappal (slippers) instead. See how she reacted:

New Delhi Updated on: December 09, 2020 16:59 IST
Smriti Irani
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI

Smriti Irani's work from home mornings

Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani's has a unique way to handle memes and trolls. Her humour shines through her in posts and comments on social media. Recently, Irani has shared a photo of her working pandemic mornings and got all quirky when a user pointed at her hawai chappal (slippers) instead.

In the picture, she can be seen in the garden of her home, where she is on a video call with other co-workers. She is sitting with a laptop and a glass of water. Smriti can be sporting a blue suit with a matching printed shawl and a pair of slippers. She captioned the picture as "#pandemic mornings."

Interestingly a user pointed, "Hawai chappal op." And to this, Smriti replied, "Arrey bhai hawai chappal hai 200 Rupee wali .. ab brand naa pucho.. local hai."

Reacting to a post, a user also said "it’s a pair of Melissa’s, expensive but tooo sober, The important thing is, the alway smells all over around a beautiful fragnence.(sic)" This made another user share that she is 'vocal for local'.

"@smritiiraniofficial you are always an inspiration to many Maam , from television to politics and I can see your super dry foot and that’s the sign of too busy woman ,,,, we love you ma’am," read a comment.

It's not the first time Smriti Irani has been her witty self on social media. Earlier, she posted a 'then and now' photo with the caption, "#taazatuesdays के शुभ अवसर पर introducing #the 'Don’t Angry Me Look' .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback."

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani is known for her television serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in which she starred as Tulsi Virani.

