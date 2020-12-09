Smriti Irani's reply to Netizens pointing at her 'hawai chappal' in her latest photo is best thing on internet

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SMRITI IRANI Smriti Irani's work from home mornings

Union Textiles minister Smriti Irani's has a unique way to handle memes and trolls. Her humour shines through her in posts and comments on social media. Recently, Irani has shared a photo of her working pandemic mornings and got all quirky when a user pointed at her hawai chappal (slippers) instead.

In the picture, she can be seen in the garden of her home, where she is on a video call with other co-workers. She is sitting with a laptop and a glass of water. Smriti can be sporting a blue suit with a matching printed shawl and a pair of slippers. She captioned the picture as "#pandemic mornings."

Interestingly a user pointed, "Hawai chappal op." And to this, Smriti replied, "Arrey bhai hawai chappal hai 200 Rupee wali .. ab brand naa pucho.. local hai."

Reacting to a post, a user also said "it’s a pair of Melissa’s, expensive but tooo sober, The important thing is, the alway smells all over around a beautiful fragnence.(sic)" This made another user share that she is 'vocal for local'.

"@smritiiraniofficial you are always an inspiration to many Maam , from television to politics and I can see your super dry foot and that’s the sign of too busy woman ,,,, we love you ma’am," read a comment.

It's not the first time Smriti Irani has been her witty self on social media. Earlier, she posted a 'then and now' photo with the caption, "#taazatuesdays के शुभ अवसर पर introducing #the 'Don’t Angry Me Look' .... rishton ke roop bhale hi badal jaye... haav bhaav nahi badalte #flashback."

Meanwhile, Smriti Irani is known for her television serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' in which she starred as Tulsi Virani.