Pune maid's 'business card' goes viral. And her phone cannot stop ringing

The card read: "Geeta Kale, Ghar Kaam Maushi in Bavdhan (Geeta Kale, household help in Bavdhan)."

A domestic help in Pune, by the name of Geeta Kale, has been flooded with job offers from all corners of India after her 'business card' went viral.

Business card for a house-help, you ask!

And we cannot stop raving about one of her employers, Dhanashree Shinde, who did the unthinkable by designing the said card for her.

A Facebook user Asmita Javdekar shared the incredible story two days ago after which it went viral. Asmita said that Dhanashree came home from work one day to find her maid, whom she calls Geeta Maushi, dejected. She had lost a job, where she was paid a monthly amount of Rs 4,000.

Now, Dhanashree is a marketing professional and she put her professional experience to an exceptionally good use -- by designing a business card for Geeta Maushi.

"Within twenty four hours, a smart business card was designed and 100 cards printed!" wrote Asmita in her account.

It lists the amount that Geeta Maushi would charge for various household chores.

The society watchman helped them in handing out the business cards in their neighbourhood, leading to an "unimaginable reaction!"

Asmita added in her post: "Job offers have been pouring in from every corner of India."

"And, it all started with a little flicker in a good heart wanting to share it’s flame with another candle," she concluded.