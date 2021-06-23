Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAGDANATANEKFOTOGRAFIA Postman returns girl's heartbreaking Father's Day letter addressed to 'Daddy in heaven, Cloud Nine'

As the world was celebrating Father's Day on June 20, 2021, an eight-year-old girl whose father passed away when she was just four months old wrote a letter to him addressed 'To Daddy' and posted it to 'Heaven, Cloud Nine'. A kind postman, who lost his own father last year managed to track down Sarah Tully after making a Facebook appeal. He feared the letter would have been thrown away.

The postman posted a picture of the envelope on Facebook, where it attracted thousands of comments. Within 15 minutes, he had been put in touch with Miss Tully, and arranged to take the letter to her.

Sianna Tully had begged her mother to let her post the letter late in the evening on Father's Day requesting her to share the address of the place where his father lived. Little girl's mother Sarah said to a media portal that she had to think on her feet and replied, "Heaven, on Cloud Nine."

Image Source : TWITTER Postman returns girl's heartbreaking Father's Day letter addressed to 'Daddy in heaven, Cloud Nine'

The little girl wrote the letter in private, and Sarah has no idea what is written inside but they posted it in a letterbox near their home in Bewicke Road, Braunstone, Leicester.

The postman told the BBC he was 'taken aback', adding: 'Obviously without a stamp or an actual address on it, if it got put in with the rest of the stuff to be delivered it would just end up getting thrown away in transit somewhere.

"I spoke to my manager and asked if I could try to get hold of the family to find out more about it and get it back to them", he added.

Miss Tully said she was 'overwhelmed' by the social media reaction and has decided to keep the unopened letter in a special box for Sianna when she is older.