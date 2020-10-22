Outrage on Twitter, #BoycottErosNow trends over Navratri post featuring Katrina Kaif

Image Source : TWITTER/EROS NOW Irked netizens slam Eros Now for viral Navratri post featuring Katrina Kaif

The digital streaming platform Eros Now faced the heat of the netizens on Thursday after they posted a few memes featuring Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, which the Twitterverse felt were sexually explicit. The platform used stills of actors from the movies to wish people during Navratri but the post featuring Katrina Kaif left everyone appalled. The post showed the actress ina yellow saree with the tagline, "Do you want to put the 'ratri' in my Navratri?"

Netizens took to Twitter to call out the streaming platform alleging they have hurt Indian culture and sentiments. They also slammed the team for going overboard and being 'disgusting' in their approach. #BoycottErosNow started trending on Twitter soon after. Later, the platform issued an apology saying, "To all those concerned, we at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now."

However, netizens were in no mood to accept the apology. One Twitter user wrote, "No apology of @ErosNow is accepted. First you insult our Hindu faith and then apologize. This is your trick. Shame on @ErosNow" Another tweeted, "APOLOGY is not enough @ErosNow!!! It is not ENOUGH!!! They think Sanatanis are jack8sses? I swear this pic boils my blood. How dare they project Sanatanis as perverts?" Check out the reactions here-\

APOLOGY is not enough @ErosNow!!!

It is not ENOUGH!!!

They think Sanatanis are jack8sses?

I swear this pic boils my blood.

How dare they project Sanatanis as perverts?#BoycottErosNow will continue. https://t.co/byc5mI3K8i pic.twitter.com/BmHKCNYC0q — Levina🇮🇳 (@LevinaNeythiri) October 22, 2020

Dear @ErosNow, Why have you posted these double-meaning vulgar banners for the auspicious festive season?



I have a feeling that these brands already know that people will feel offended and they will run hashtags and therefore they will get FREE publicity. #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/dL0usDBVF3 — Dr Gaurav Garg (@DrGauravGarg4) October 22, 2020

No apology of @ErosNow is accepted. First you insult our Hindu faith and then apologize. This is your trick. Shame on @ErosNow #BoycottErosNow https://t.co/FzDva8PjB4 — Anand Jha🇮🇳 (@AnandJh64955148) October 22, 2020

This is high time to raise our voice against these vultures who are degrading our cultures #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/rWvPgPO5CU — Anurag Bisht (@ianuragbisht) October 22, 2020

Apology NOT accepted @ErosNow



You have hurt Hindus & Our religious festivals.



We will not even Boycott but also ban Eros.#BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/jRYOsjO1Ge — Gaurav Mishra (@Imkgauravmishra) October 22, 2020

We all Nationalist can never tolerate such a huge insult of Our Navratri.



We are demand fully Boycott ErosNow.



Demand you?



RT if you demand #BoycottErosNow pic.twitter.com/ZOlK1urYis — Pushpendra Kulshreshtha (@iArmySupporter) October 22, 2020

Bollywood celebrities also slammed the platform for their post. Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, "We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME" In another tweet, she said, "And it's not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it's important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience.."

We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience,its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME @ErosNow pic.twitter.com/qKHde2R4HI — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Community viewing enhances our awareness when we know someone is watching what we watching we want to be who we want them to think we are, we make conscious choices, censorship of what we feed our brains n emotions is very important and censor can be our own conscience as well. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 22, 2020

Producer Ashoke Pandit also tweeted: "@ErosNow should take strict legal action and punish those people in their company responsible for abusing #HinduReligion because they are #Enemieswithin who can destroy the company which has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry."

