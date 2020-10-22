Thursday, October 22, 2020
     
Outrage on Twitter, #BoycottErosNow trends over Navratri post featuring Katrina Kaif

The digital streaming platform Eros Now faced the heat of the netizens on Thursday after they posted a few memes featuring Bollywood stars which the Twitterverse felt were sexually explicit.

India TV Trending Desk India TV Trending Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 22, 2020 18:13 IST
Image Source : TWITTER/EROS NOW

The digital streaming platform Eros Now faced the heat of the netizens on Thursday after they posted a few memes featuring Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Katrina Kaif, which the Twitterverse felt were sexually explicit. The platform used stills of actors from the movies to wish people during Navratri but the post featuring Katrina Kaif left everyone appalled. The post showed the actress ina  yellow saree with the tagline, "Do you want to put the 'ratri' in my Navratri?"

Netizens took to Twitter to call out the streaming platform alleging they have hurt Indian culture and sentiments. They also slammed the team for going overboard and being 'disgusting' in their approach. #BoycottErosNow started trending on Twitter soon after. Later, the platform issued an apology saying, "To all those concerned, we at Eros love and respect our cultures equally. It is not and it has never been our intention to hurt anyone's emotions. We have deleted the concerned posts and we apologise for having offended anybody's sentiments. Thanking you, Team Eros Now."

However, netizens were in no mood to accept the apology. One Twitter user wrote, "No apology of @ErosNow is accepted. First you insult our Hindu faith and then apologize. This is your trick. Shame on @ErosNow" Another tweeted, "APOLOGY is not enough @ErosNow!!! It is not ENOUGH!!! They think Sanatanis are jack8sses? I swear this pic boils my blood. How dare they project Sanatanis as perverts?" Check out the reactions here-\

Bollywood celebrities also slammed the platform for their post. Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter and wrote, "We must preserve cinema as a community viewing theatre experience, its more difficult to enthrall large section of audience than sexualise content for personal viewing, digitisation of art faces this major crisis, all streaming platforms are nothing but a porn hub. SHAME" In another tweet, she said, "And it's not streaming platforms fault when you wear headphones and watch content in your personal space all you need is instant gratification, it's important to watch the movies with entire family, children, neighbors basically it must be a community experience.."

Producer Ashoke Pandit also tweeted: "@ErosNow should take strict legal action and punish those people in their company responsible for abusing #HinduReligion because they are #Enemieswithin who can destroy the company which has contributed a lot to the entertainment industry."

 

