Internet is at it again -- making us nauseous with dish made of noodles and oranges

Okay. Enough of this already! Like why would one think of ruining our childhood, and adolescent, and old-age, favourite noodles? Why? They did it enough with Sweet Maggi thingy, and they are back with a dish that's made of noodles and oranges.
Kaun hain yeh log? Kahaan se aatey hain?
The said picture -- of oranges in a bowl of soupy instant noodles -- has been shared on Twitter by a user, potathoe69, and has since gone viral.
"Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking," the caption of the post read.
And we are YUCKing!
Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI— PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019
And so are the Twitterati!
December 11, 2019
Wish there was a real way!
December 11, 2019
Oh yeah, do that!
December 11, 2019
Nor can we.
I can't delete this from my eyes— Priyanka Hankare (@PriyankaHankare) December 11, 2019
Ours too.
December 11, 2019
And then there was one who we wish could be slain...
😋Ice cream noodles >>> pic.twitter.com/uszbISuqIT— Archer (@ArcherMOF) December 11, 2019
Please get off the internet, you!