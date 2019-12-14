Internet is at it again -- making us nauseous with dish made of noodles and oranges

We are YUCKing!

Okay. Enough of this already! Like why would one think of ruining our childhood, and adolescent, and old-age, favourite noodles? Why? They did it enough with Sweet Maggi thingy, and they are back with a dish that's made of noodles and oranges.

Kaun hain yeh log? Kahaan se aatey hain?

The said picture -- of oranges in a bowl of soupy instant noodles -- has been shared on Twitter by a user, potathoe69, and has since gone viral.

"Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking," the caption of the post read.

And we are YUCKing!

Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI — PotatHOE (@potathoe69) December 11, 2019

And so are the Twitterati!

Wish there was a real way!

pic.twitter.com/1oVy7xnxsC — Your friendly neighborhood curly headed cutie (@Themessybungirl) December 11, 2019

Oh yeah, do that!

Nor can we.

I can't delete this from my eyes — Priyanka Hankare (@PriyankaHankare) December 11, 2019

Ours too.

And then there was one who we wish could be slain...

Please get off the internet, you!