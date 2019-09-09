Man wears helmet while driving his car, here's why

Image Source : ANI Piyush Varshney claimed that he was fined Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet in his car

With the new Motor Vehicles Act amendments, you have to be extra careful of rule violation while driving. But, in an unusual incident from Aligarh, a man was seen wearing a helmet while driving his car after he was fined for not wearing a helmet while driving his car. Yes you heard that right, a car



Speaking to ANI Piyush Varshney informed that he received an e-challan worth Rs 500 for not wearing a helmet while he drove his four-wheeler

He said "Due to fear of getting challan again, I am wearing a helmet while driving the car. On challan issued, there was my car number."

However, the police acknowledged that it could have been issued by mistake and things will be rectified after verification.

Speaking to the media Superintendent of Police, Traffic, Ajijul told 'We got a complaint from a man who said that he got an e-challan for not wearing a helmet and there was the number of his car on the challan. We are verifying the challan. Several times mistakes were found due to wrong feeding of data. We can verify the challan and will cancel it if we found it wrong,"