Karnataka farmer sings Justin Bieber's chartbuster 'Baby' on field. Video goes viral

The video was shared on YouTube by an account, MS Isai Palli.

As often happens with the digital space, there are hidden gems which when dug out go viral within moments. In cue with this, a 3-minute-10-second long gem-of-a-video has been going insane viral. The video features a farmer in Karnataka singing Justin Bieber's 2009 chartbuster 'Baby'.

The video was shared on YouTube by an account, MS Isai Palli.

The video shows the farmer working on a field with his spade. The farmer then, upon the request of the man who is recording the video, sings 'Baby' in his inimitable style. He, surprisingly, get the lyrics and tune perfectly right.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J-cjqVDYi2I&feature=emb_logo

The video was flooded with comments. A user said, "He is killing it," while another said, "The real talents are mostly hidden."

What do you think?