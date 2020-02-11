Internet can't stop ROFLing over picture of Parasite director Bong Joon making his Oscar trophies 'kiss'

Parasite director Bong Joon was clicked making his Oscar trophies kiss after the event

Director Bong Joon's Parasite became a part of Oscar's history. The film bagged four awards and became the first film to bag the award for the Best Picture. Parasite won awards for Best Director, Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Film. Bong Joon is the man that the world is talking about and everyone is interested to know more of him. Bong Joon's acceptance speech went viral on the internet.

Among many video clips and pictures that are going viral on the internet, a picture of Bong Joon making his Oscar trophies kiss has floating all over the internet. The picture is also providing a lot of material for meme makers.

Reacting to Bong Joon’s picture, a twitter user wrote, “This pic of #BongJoonHo looks like when I was younger and thought it was funny to make Barbies make out”

This pic of #BongJoonHo looks like when I was younger and thought it was funny to make Barbies make out & be gay. pic.twitter.com/jTmzFOjYgM — J@e (@brohomonofomo) February 11, 2020

Another user wrote, "We love all of our #weirdos #internetsboyfriend #BongJoonHo"

Many users took to the internet to congratulate Parasite on bagging the Oscars.