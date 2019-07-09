Image Source : TWITTER Human corridor at Puri Rath Yatra make way for an ambulance in this remarkable video

It is a common sight during religious processions or protests of ambulances getting stuck in the traffic jam. However, a rare sight was witnessed during the Jagannath Puri Rath Yatra in Odisha where lakhs of devotees created a human corridor so that an ambulance could get through. The video made its way to the internet later which it went viral. In the video, the people can be seen creating a human chain standing edge-to-edge helping the vehicle to move forward.

The video was shared on Twitter by SP Puri, Umashankar Das who wrote alongside, "1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019." Have a look:

1200 volunteers, 10 organizations and hours of practice made this human corridor for free ambulance movement possible during Puri Rath Yatra 2019. pic.twitter.com/zVKzqhzYCw — SP Puri (@SPPuri1) July 6, 2019

The video garnered a lot of respect and views from the people who praised the volunteers for their great work. Every year, the police make an effort to ensure that traffic does hinder the way of ambulances during the annual rath yatra where lakhs of devotees gather to worship the Lord at the beach town of Puri.

Last year too, there were orders from the state police chief of Karnataka which ensured that the VIP convoy does not create a hindrance in the way to the state ambulances.