Hawkeye First Reactions: Netizens feel Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld's Marvel show has great intro

Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfield-starrer superhero series "Hawkeye" is all set to premiere on streamer Disney Plus on November 24. In the series, Renner is reprising his role of Clint Barton aka Hawkeye from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), with Steinfeld essaying the part of Kate Bishop. The first reactions to the dhow are already in and the web series is gaining praise from all corners. While some feel "it is a great introduction", others are of the opinion that it is "a refreshing break" from the grand Marvel superheroes.

"First 2 episodes of #Hawkeye are a great introduction and somewhat refreshing. Was really enjoyable to see a small scale MCU story that reminded me of the good Marvel Netflix stuff. Hailee Steinfeld shines as Kate Bishop & immediately makes the role her own. Excited for the rest!" wrote a user on Twitter. Another said, "#Hawkeye is a refreshing break from the grand-scale cosmic (and multiversal) madness we've seen from the MCU recently, going fully street-level to deliver a fun and engaging Christmas-coloured murder mystery."

"The #MCU steps back from the big scale and #Hawkeye brings us a street level story full of heart. Hailee Steinfeld is an instant MCU favorite and Jeremy Renner plays the perfect veteran superhero. Prepare to fall in love with both Hawkeyes. This is THAT comic brought to life," mentioned a Twitter user on the microblogging site.

Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye” is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The project is being planned as a graduation point for Renner's Barton where he passes on the Hawkeye mantle to his young protege Bishop.

Created and written by Jonathan Igla, "Hawkeye" will also feature Vera Farmiga as Kate's mother Eleanor Bishop as well as Florence Pugh, who is reprising her character Yelena Belova from the MCU film "Black Widow". The show's cast also include Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Alaqua Cox, and Zahn McClarnon.

With its launch in November, "Hawkeye" will be the fourth live-action MCU show to debut on Disney Plus. The first was "WandaVision" with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany followed by "The Falcon and The Winter Soldier", led by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan. Most recently, the streamer debuted "Loki" starring Tom Hiddleston and Sophia Di Martino.