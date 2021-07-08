'Har Andaz ka Leader': Amul pays tribute to 'legendary actor' Dilip Kumar with topical

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMUL Amul pays tribute to 'legendary actor' Dilip Kumar

Amul has paid a tribute to late Legendary Bollywood actor veteran actor Dilip Kumar in its quintessential utterly, butterly topical. Dilip Kumar died early on Wednesday at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after a prolonged illness. He was 98. Featuring the names of some of his Hindi films and characters, Amul shared post for the 'Tragedy King of Bollywood.'

The graphic features the black and white sketches of roles essayed by Dilip Kumar in some of his movies including Aadmi and Gunga Jumna. The Amul girl dressed up as one of Dilip Kumar’s co-actress' in the picture. "Ganga bhi, Jamuna bhi, Aadmi bhi, Vidhaata bhi, Har Andaz ka Leader," the text reads while the caption of the post states, “Tribute to the legendary actor."

Dilip Kumar breathed his last at 7.30am on Wednesday. His close family friend and aide Faisal Farooqui and Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday shared that the legendary actor passed away in the presence of his wife Saira Banu, other family members. ​Dr Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar at the Hinduja Hospital, said that the actor had a very peaceful 'passing away.'

He was honoured with a state funeral on Wednesday evening at 5 pm in Mumbai. Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral.

Dilip Kumar is referred to as an institution in himself and he was known to play diverse roles. His filmography shows the range the veteran actor had and this is the main reason why actors across generations look up to him as a role model.

Speaking of Dilip Kumar's contribution to Indian cinema, his career had spanned over six decades. He acted in over 65 films in his career and is known for his iconic roles in movies like 'Devdas '(1955), 'Naya Daur' (1957), 'Mughal-e-Azam' (1960), 'Ganga Jamuna' (1961), 'Kranti' (1981), and 'Karma' (1986).

He is now survived by his wife and veteran actor Saira Banu.

