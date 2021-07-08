Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAYYESHAA Dilip Kumar-Saira Banu's grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal shares pic with her 'warm hearted Phuponana'

Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu’s grandniece Sayyeshaa Saigal, who made her big Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s film Shivaay, has shared a heartfelt note for her granduncle. The Tragedy King of Bollywood breathed his last on July 7. He was admitted to the hospital on June 30 due to age-related illness. Expressing grief at the demise, Sayyeshaa took to her social media and shared a picture with Dilip Kumar, where both can be seen dancing.

In the picture, Dilip Kumar can be seen in a black and white suit while the actress wore a white dress. Calling him 'warm hearted Phuponana,' Sayyeshaa wrote, "I’m blessed to have spent so much of my childhood with the legend who the world knows as #DilipKumar For me he will always remain my warm hearted Phuponana, with whom I sang and danced, learnt so much from and loved to bits! It’s an end of an era! #RIP."

Sayyeshaa is the daughter of actors Sumeet Saigal and Shaheen Banu and is the grandniece of Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar.

Dilip Kumar's close family friend and aide Faisal Farooqui and Dr Jalil Parkar on Wednesday shared that the legendary actor passed away in the presence of his wife Saira Banu, other family members and doctors. ​Dr Parkar, who had been treating Dilip Kumar at the Hinduja Hospital, said that the actor had a very peaceful 'passing away.'

The late Legendary Bollywood actor was honoured with a state funeral on Wednesday evening at 5 pm in Mumbai. Kumar's nephew actor Ayub Khan and Banu's nephew among other relatives were present at the cemetery for the funeral.

Many Bollywood celebrities arrived at Dilip Kumar's residence on Wednesday to pay their last respects. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek and director-producer Subhash Ghai were present at the funeral to pay their last respects.

Dilip Kumar is most famous for his work in films like "Mughal-e-Azam", "Devdas", "Naya Daur", and "Ram Aur Shyam", "Shakti" and "Karma", among others.