Halloween is here! And Twitterverse cannot keep calm

It's Halloween today, and the world is celebrating.

Halloween -- a three-day festival to remember the dead -- is widely observed in several countries around the world on October 31, and on the special day, people participate in trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns and visiting haunted places.

But more than the actual tangible world, it is Twitterverse that is literally and figuratively exalting on the occasion -- as it is getting the opportunity to showcase its inherent knack of scaring people off or spooking them in the right measures.

The spooking game was started by NASA -- which spooked netizens with an eerie picture of the sun.

"No, that’s not a fiery jack-o’-lantern. It’s the Sun! Our @NASASun. Solar Dynamics Observatory captured this ultraviolet image in 2014, showing active regions on our home star,” read NASA's tweet.

Can you see a sinister smile in this 2014 picture featuring the sun?

This was followed by all kinds of funny as well as scary posts.

Picture this.

And this.

And this too.

Can we be party to this....well, party?

Or this one?

This looks LIT.

I can see through your bullshit better now. #HappyHalloween 🕷 pic.twitter.com/RNAOkTNnr9 — ℳ (@MichellePhan) October 31, 2019

And this is cute.

And. This. Is. Legendary.

Nobody:



Literally Nobody:



Our Designer: Sir, I made a creative mixing Halloween & Economy slowdown.



Ghostly greetings from the peeps at SM Global.

Happy Halloween 🦇 😈#HappyHalloween #smglobal #digitalmarketing #creative pic.twitter.com/5TnFcW0D9l — SM Global (@smglobal9) October 31, 2019

One question though. What is it called when everyday is scary AF?

No idea?

The answer is.... LIFE **bwahahahahaha**