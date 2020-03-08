Image Source : TWITTER Google Doodle spotlights history and significance of International Women's Day with 3D animated video

Google's International Women's Day doodle represents the history of this powerful celebration and the significance it has for women across generations. The annual event, which falls on 8 March, is a global celebration of the social, economic and political achievements of women and serves to champion women’s rights, female empowerment and gender equality.

One can date the journey of International Women's Day to an incident in 1908, when a group of women demanding fair pay, better working conditions and the right to vote, gathered in New York and then in 1911, when the first official International Women's Day rally was held across Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Years later, we continue to celebrate womanhood and their journey through time.

"As today’s women stand on the shoulders of those who have fought and made sacrifices in the generations past, they likewise carry the legacy of the movement forward," a statement on Google's page read.

Explaining the doodle, Google said, "the mandala’s black-and-white central layer reflects women around the world during the late 1800s to the 1930s amidst labor movements. The second layer depicts women from the 1950s to the 1980s, a landmark era in the wake of pushes for gender equality and rapid changes to the status quo."

"Finally, the outer layer symbolizes women from the 1990s to the present-day, in the context of progress made from over 100 years of women’s rights movements. It pays tribute to breaking barriers from former cultural and gender roles, as women continue to question, reclaim, and redefine ideas about the roles women take on in society," it added.