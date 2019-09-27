'Ek aur Vijay': Amul wishes Amitabh Bachchan for Dadasaheb Phalke honour with this quirky post

Image Source : TWITTER Amul ad on wishing Amitabh Bachchan

Internet was flooded with congratulatory posts for Amitabh Bachchan ever since the news of the megastar being conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award came. Amul, known for churning out the most creative poster ads, had its own way of wishing the legendary actor.

Amul tweeted a picture that said ‘Ek aur Vijay’ (one more victory), wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his recent feat. Vijay, which means victory in Hindi, has been Big B's name in many of his hit films. Big B’s on-screen image of the angry young man became synonymous with ‘Vijay’. He portrayed the character of Vijay in more than 20 films -- from Zanjeer till Buddha Hoga Tera Baap.

In fact, it was once said that if Amitabh Bachchan was 'Vijay' in any movie, the movie will win at the Box Office.

Can you ever get over ‘Jab Tak Baithne ko Naa Kaha Jaaye, Chup Chaap Khade Raho. Yeh Police Station Hai Koi Tumhara Ghar Nahin,’ from Zanjeer or his swagger in Agneepath with which he said 'Vijay Deenanath Chauhan'? We cannot.

Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award at the upcoming National Film Award ceremony in New Delhi, for his contribution to Indian Cinema in his career spanning over five decades.