Did Priyanka Chopra ignore Prince William and Kate Middleton at Wimbledon? Twitter thinks so!

Priyanka Chopra recently attended the Wimbledon Women's Singles finals which took place between Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova last week. Interestingly, the same event was also attended by none other than Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton. Despite the fact that the match happened a week back, a video clip from the same is going viral on social media. It shows Jonas sitting two rows behind Prince William and Kate Middleton in the Royal Box. Netizens claim that the actress appeared to ignore the royal couple and was busy adjusting her scarf and looking away while everyone in the audience was clapping. Many even said that the reason behind is same is apprantly her friendship with Meghan Markle.

A lot of comments started pouring in on social media. A user said, "it's Priyanka Chopra not applauding to the Prince's arrival for me," while another user wrote, "'Lemme adjust my scarf in this moment'." A third fan commented, "She seems to deliberately not even look at them. Love that" while another one acknowledged, "She didn’t even acknowledge them once lol. It’s like William and Kate didn’t exist."

Have a look at the Twitter discussions that followed:

The situation with Markle's relationship with Middleton and William isn't at present known. The Sussexes and the Cambridges have apparently been in a crack since before Harry and Markle left regal obligations in 2020.

Markle made a few charges about the illustrious family in her and Harry's meeting with Oprah Winfrey on March 7, including that Middleton apologized in the wake of making her cry at a bridesmaid dress fitting, and that there were bigoted discussions with anonymous royals about how dark Archie's skin tone would be.

Chopra Jonas, in the mean time, has known the Duchess of Sussex for quite a while and has openly spoken about their friendhip to the press.