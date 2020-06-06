Sunday, June 07, 2020
     
Corona Devi pujas held to ward off coronavirus, superstition sends Twitter into frenzy

Videos of women performing puja of 'Corona Devi' or 'Corona Mai' have gone viral on social media, sending Twitter into a frenzy. All we can say is: "Desh Mera Rangrez Ye Babu".

New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2020 23:44 IST
Corona Devi is being worshipped in parts of rural India

As India overtakes Spain's spot in Covid tally to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world, parts of rural India have begun worshipping 'Corona Devi' to ward off the pandemic. As per reports, several districts of Bihar like Nalanda, Gopalganj, Saran, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur along with parts of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are worshipping 'Corona Devi' or 'Corona Mai' for the last few days. Videos of women performing puja have gone viral on social media, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

Twitterati can't believe that people have come up with such a superstition in the time when the entire world is fighting against the pandemic. While scientists and doctors are struggling to invent Coronavirus vaccine, parts of rural India have found the solution in pleasing 'Corona Mai'. All that we can say now is: "Desh Mera Rangrez Ye Babu". Meanwhile, check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

"#CoronaMai - In many villages of Bihar, women have resorted to worshipping what they call #CoronaMai, a perceived angry goddess who shall turn benevolent if prayers are offered. This is a manifestation of how fear & despair fuel superstition, and complete submission to almighty," another tweeted.

A user tweeted,"In the name of #CORONAMAI (माई) the #अंधभक्ति has started off. Next milestone building a mandir, no offense - but that is what happens always, and then you keep on earning for lifetime."

Another tweet read, "#andhviswas corona ki vaccine bne na bne lekin gaw dehat me andhviswas jarur bn gya hai ki corona koi bimari nhi ye ek devi hai jo insano se bahut krodhit hai.... #Coronamai".

 

