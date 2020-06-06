Corona Devi pujas held to ward off coronavirus, superstition sends Twitter into frenzy

Image Source : CORONA DEVI Corona Devi is being worshipped in parts of rural India

As India overtakes Spain's spot in Covid tally to become the fifth worst-hit country in the world, parts of rural India have begun worshipping 'Corona Devi' to ward off the pandemic. As per reports, several districts of Bihar like Nalanda, Gopalganj, Saran, Vaishali, Muzaffarpur along with parts of Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are worshipping 'Corona Devi' or 'Corona Mai' for the last few days. Videos of women performing puja have gone viral on social media, sending Twitter into a frenzy.

Twitterati can't believe that people have come up with such a superstition in the time when the entire world is fighting against the pandemic. While scientists and doctors are struggling to invent Coronavirus vaccine, parts of rural India have found the solution in pleasing 'Corona Mai'. All that we can say now is: "Desh Mera Rangrez Ye Babu". Meanwhile, check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

"#CoronaMai - In many villages of Bihar, women have resorted to worshipping what they call #CoronaMai, a perceived angry goddess who shall turn benevolent if prayers are offered. This is a manifestation of how fear & despair fuel superstition, and complete submission to almighty," another tweeted.

